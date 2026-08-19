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Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd to Join LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Lineup

Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Nick Kroll and Brett Goldstein are also set to appear on the late-night show.

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Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd to Join LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Lineup

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of August 19 through August 26, with Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Nick Kroll, and Brett Goldstein among those set to appear.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings August 19 - August 26

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Tiffany Haddish and Josh Groban (CINEMATIC). (OAD 5/12/2026)

Thursday, August 20: Guests include Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu), Billy Eichner (Billy on Billy), and Jill Kargman (Miracle on 74th St). (OAD 5/13/2026)

Friday, August 21: Guests include Nick Kroll (Mating Season) and Isa Briones (Just in Time; The Pitt). (OAD 5/14/2026)

Monday, August 24: Guests include Brett Goldstein (Office Romance) and David Sedaris (The Land and It's People). (OAD 6/1/2026)

Tuesday, August 25: Guests include Will Forte (The Four Seasons) and Alison Brie (Masters of the Universe). (OAD 6/3/2026)

Wednesday, August 26: Guests include Paul Rudd (Power Ballad) and Rafael Nadal (Rafa). (OAD 6/4/2026)

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