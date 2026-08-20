LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Welcome Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd and More

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LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of August 20 through August 27, including appearances from Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, and Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of THE BOOK OF MORMON.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings, August 20 - August 27

Thursday, August 20: Guests include Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu), Billy Eichner (Billy on Billy), and Jill Kargman (Miracle on 74th St). (OAD 5/13/2026)

Friday, August 21: Guests include Nick Kroll (Mating Season) and Isa Briones (Just in Time; The Pitt). (OAD 5/14/2026)

Monday, August 24: Guests include Brett Goldstein (Office Romance) and David Sedaris (The Land and It's People). (OAD 6/1/2026)

Tuesday, August 25: Guests include Will Forte (The Four Seasons) and Alison Brie (Masters of the Universe). (OAD 6/3/2026)

Wednesday, August 26: Guests include Paul Rudd (Power Ballad) and Rafael Nadal (Rafa). (OAD 6/4/2026)

Thursday, August 27: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon) and Hannah Berner (Hannah Berner: None of My Business). (OAD 6/8/2026)

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