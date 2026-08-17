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Pedro Pascal, Maya Rudolph to Join LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Lineup

Nick Kroll, Isa Briones, Brett Goldstein and David Sedaris are also among the scheduled guests.

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Pedro Pascal, Maya Rudolph to Join LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Lineup

NBC has announced upcoming guest lineups for LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, with scheduled appearances including Pedro Pascal, Maya Rudolph, Nick Kroll, Isa Briones, Brett Goldstein and David Sedaris.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings, August 17 - August 24

Monday, August 17: Guests include Maya Rudolph (Oh, Mary!) and Michael Gandolfini (Daredevil). (OAD 5/6/2026)

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback) and Nicholas Braun (The Sheep Detectives). (OAD 5/7/2026)

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Tiffany Haddish and Josh Groban (CINEMATIC). (OAD 5/12/2026)

Thursday, August 20: Guests include Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu), Billy Eichner (Billy on Billy), and Jill Kargman (Miracle on 74th St). (OAD 5/13/2026)

Friday, August 21: Guests include Nick Kroll (Mating Season) and Isa Briones (Just in Time; The Pitt). (OAD 5/14/2026)

Monday, August 24: Guests include Brett Goldstein (Office Romance) and David Sedaris (The Land and It's People). (OAD 6/1/2026)

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