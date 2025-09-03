Peacock Reveals Premiere Date for Fourth and Final Season of BEL-AIR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The fourth and final season of the hit Peacock series Bel-Air is set to premiere on Monday, November 24. In season four of the series, Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives.

An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.

Inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a dramatic and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air through a current lens.

The series features an ensemble cast that includes Jabari Banks as Will, along with Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones serve as recurring guests.

The series has featured an array of notable guest stars across seasons, including original cast members from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid, along with notable guest stars Bianca Belair, Bill Bellamy, Justin Cornwell, Andra Day, Melissa De Sousa, Nicholas Duvernay, Dulé Hill, Anna Maria Horsford, April Parker Jones, Melanie Liburd, Jazlyn Martin, Vic Mensa, DK Metcalf, Saweetie, Alycia Pascual-Peña, David Ramsey, Karrueche Tran, Joivan Wade, and Marlon Wayans.

The creative team includes showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer and will direct the final two episodes of the series.