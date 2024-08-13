Peacock Renews LOVE ISLAND GAMES for a Second Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the sixth season of hit reality sensation LOVE ISLAND USA, Peacock has announced a second season renewal of spin-off LOVE ISLAND GAMES. The show will return in 2025 featuring a brand-new group of fan-favorite Islanders from the US, UK, Australia and across the world.

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND GAMES brings together cross-franchise fan-favorite Islanders from across the globe for a second shot at love as they compete to be crowned the champion of LOVE ISLAND GAMES. Romance will meet competition as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals. Season 1 is currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Details around LOVE ISLAND GAMES Season 2 cast, schedule and location will be announced at a later date.

The recent sixth season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND USA was the #1 most-watched streaming Original reality series in the U.S. with over 1 billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen.

LOVE ISLAND GAMES is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. Season 1 executive producers include David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani, Sophie Bush, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Photo Credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock/ITV

