Peacock Picks Up Two Additional Seasons of Hit Competition Series THE TRAITORS

Peacock has announced a season four and five pickup of its Emmy Award®-winning competition-reality series The Traitors. The hit series brings together the dramatic stylings of fashion icon Alan Cumming with the deceit and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands.

The second season of The Traitors is nominated for four Emmys® including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Series and Alan Cumming was nominated on behalf of the show for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

Season 2 also received four Critics Choice Real TV Awards for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Alan Cumming was awarded Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year on behalf of the show. It also received Outstanding Achievement in Reality at the TCA Awards.

Last season (Season 2), The Traitors became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. Season 1 of The Traitors took home the Emmy Award® for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The first and second seasons of The Traitors are available to binge in full, only on Peacock.

Season 3 of The Traitors will premiere early next year with 21 new contestants, including:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & DEAL OR NO DEAL Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

ABOUT THE TRAITORS

The Emmy Award®-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, THE TRAITORS murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover THE TRAITORS and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor - or Traitors - makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Photo credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

