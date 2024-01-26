Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS

The first three episodes premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, Jan 29 with new episodes every day.  

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS

Peacock will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the UK hit reality dating series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. The first three episodes premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, Jan 29 with new episodes every day.  

Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary UK Islanders as they venture back into the villa for a SECOND CHANCE at finding love. 

The new series joins Peacock's growing roster of LOVE ISLAND content, which includes LOVE ISLAND USA, the franchise's first-ever spinoff LOVE ISLAND GAMES and SEASONS OF LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN. 

Peacock recently announced the renewal of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA for an additional two seasons. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment. Creative Director for Lifted Entertainment is Mike Spencer, and Executive Producers for Lifted Entertainment are Sophie Bush, Lewis Evans, Oliver Head and Justin Saculles, with Martin Oxley Executive Producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment. 

ABOUT LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS 

Love Island returns to South Africa for the first series of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary UK Islanders who will each attempt to find love once again and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to THE TEST as bombshells enter and heads turn, leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other, only one pair will be crowned the winners of LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS 2024. Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS



