Paul Rudd In Talks To Join GHOSTBUSTERS 2020

Paul Rudd is in final talks to join the cast of Sony's latest installment of "Ghostbusters," according to Variety. It is rumored he will play a teacher in the film.

Carrie Coon is also in talks for the project along with "Stranger Things'" Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

Jason Reitman will direct the film. Reitman's father Ivan directed the original "Ghostbusters." Jason Reitman co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan. The film is planned to shoot the film later this summer.

"I've been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for 'Wet Hot American Summer' at Sundance. I'm thrilled he'll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe," said Jason Reitman.

Sony wouldn't comment on plot details, but it is rumored that the story will be an extension of the original "Ghostbusters" and focus on a single mom and her family, with Coon playing the mom and Wolfhard playing her son.

The "Ghostbusters" sequel will be produced by Ivan Reitman and is expected to hit theaters in summer of next year.

Read the original article on Variety.





