Paramount Network Renews WIFE SWAP

Wife Swap, one of the most provocative, successful and talked-about social experiments of the reality TV era, is being renewed for a new season on Paramount Network with 20 new episodes. Wife Swap, a Banijay Group format, is produced by Banijay Studios North America.

Season one of Wife Swap on Paramount Network delivered major ratings increases in key demos. Compared to the same time from the previous year on Paramount Network, Wife Swap was up +77% with P18-49 (0.35 rating), up +96% with W18-49 (0.44 rating) and up +75% with total viewers (491K total viewers).

"Wife Swap is an iconic international hit that we knew would resonate with our Paramount Network audience," says Keith Cox, President of Development for Paramount Network and

TV Land. "Season one told entertaining and compelling stories of great families that were dramatic and at times pleasantly comedic. We'll explore even more diverse families and their fascinating stories for season two."

During each swap, the new spouses must at first adhere to exactly the same rules and lifestyle of the spouses being replaced - including homes, child-rearing, chores, hobbies, lifestyles and careers, before introducing their own ideas and beliefs into their new households. At the end, both couples meet face-to-face and discuss what they learned from the swap and how their new experiences will shape their lives, habits and homes in the future. Executive producers include Banijay Studios North America's David Goldberg, Ted Iredell; Perry Dance and John Platt.

In addition to Wife Swap, Paramount Network's roster of unscripted series includes INK MASTER and spin-off Ink Master: Grudge Match which debuts this fall, the long-running BAR RESCUE and new entry to the franchise Marriage Rescue, as well as the Emmy® Award-nominated Lip Sync Battle. Paramount Network's scripted roster is headlined by Yellowstone which recently concluded its second season as the most-watched original series of the summer on cable TV with an average audience of over five million viewers per episode. Joining Yellowstone on the scripted front are recently-announced projects including prequel series Sexy Beast; Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; as well as the new Darren Star series, Emily in Parisstarring Lily Collins.





Related Articles View More TV Stories