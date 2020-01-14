Paramount Network Orders MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN to Series

Paramount Network today ordered a first season of scripted drama Mayor of Kingstown from critically acclaimed, Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of the brand's hit series Yellowstone, and from 101 Studios.

Set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons, the story follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain. It is a stark and brutal look at the business of incarceration. The series comes from co-creator and executive producer Sheridan, along with co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon, executive producer David Glasser and 101 Studios.

Paramount Network also shared the first clip of Yellowstone season three today, featuring new cast member Josh Holloway alongside series star Kelly Reilly. Watch the clip here. Yellowstone was the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. It's also the brand's most-watched scripted series ever and Viacom's most-watched scripted series since 2010. The season-over-season growth for Yellowstone (+55% among P18-49) was the biggest improvement for a season two cable series since ORPHAN BLACK in 2013. Season two holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Yellowstone stars world-renowned actor and Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by critically-acclaimed, Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The impressive cast list for Yellowstone also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham. Josh Holloway joined the cast for season three. Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for Yellowstone are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David Glasser and Bob Yari.

Furthering Paramount Network's relationship with Sheridan, the brand ordered a second season of unscripted hit series The Last Cowboy. The six, one-hour episodes will chronicle the lives of men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, a western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. These horsemen are determined to elevate and preserve THE COWBOY tradition as they train and engage in the exclusive ultra-competitive sport. The series premiere delivered 801,000 total viewers with L+3 playback, MAKING IT Paramount Network's most-watched unscripted series premiere since INK MASTER: REDEMPTION in September 2015. The Last Cowboy is produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen and Julie "Bob" Lombardi serving as executive producers. Taylor Sheridan, 101 Studios and David C. Glasser serve as executive producers. Tori Socha oversees the production for Paramount Network.





