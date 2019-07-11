Paramount Network Greenlights SEXY BEAST

Paramount Network today ordered a 10-episode first season of Sexy Beast, a series adaptation from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content based on the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film. Michael Caleo (The Sopranos) is set to write and executive produce the series. Karyn Kusama (Destroyer) is directing and executive producing through her company, Familystyle, which is also comprised of Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (Destroyer), who will also serve as executive producers on the show. Also serving as executive producers are Louis Mellis and David Scinto, the original screenwriters of the film Sexy Beast.

"We're thrilled Sexy Beast is joining our robust scripted slate of originals. We were impressed with Michael Caleo's craft of the prequel, bringing these strong characters back to life for TV audiences, and with the exceptional style Karyn Kusama plans to bring to this series," said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land. "We're also honored to team with our sister studio Paramount Television in collaborating on this exciting project."

Said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television, and the Partners of Anonymous Content "Sexy Beast is a cult classic because of its unique tone and style. Mike Caleo has managed to capture that brilliance that we've loved for so long. His excellent script attracted Karyn Kusama, whose work has the same intersection of intensity and style that was beloved in the film. We're so lucky to be collaborating with her. This is also our second project with Paramount Network and we're thrilled to continue this synergistic relationship."

Sexy Beast, the series, tells the origin story of Gal Dove, a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s. The series will explore the early days of Gal's complicated relationship with Don Logan, a vicious gangster with whom Gal forms a partnership, the beginnings of his association with criminal mastermind Teddy Bass and how Gal met and fell in love with DeeDee, an adult film star who would become his wife.

The series order comes on the heels of the recently announced pick-ups for Coyote,from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; as well as the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins. Paramount Network's scripted roster is headlined by hit series Yellowstone, which recently debuted its second season and is the most-watched original cable series of the summer.

Keith Cox and Lauren Ruggiero, Vice President of Development for Paramount Network will oversee Sexy Beast for the network.





Related Articles View More TV Stories