Paramount Network Expands Jon Taffer RESCUE Franchise

Paramount Network is expanding its Jon Taffer-led "Rescue" franchise with Marriage Rescue, a new original non-scripted series following Taffer as he helps couples whose relationships are on the brink of failure. The six one-hour episode series, which released its official trailer today, premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10pm ET/PT. Additionally, Paramount Network ordered a 12 episode seventh season of the long-running hit series Bar Rescue, with new episodes of season six currently airing on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT. Both Marriage Rescue and BAR RESCUE are produced by 3 Ball Entertainment.

Jon Taffer, who is tremendously successful diffusing conflict among family-owned businesses on Paramount Network's popular series Bar Rescue, will apply similar tactics to a diverse group of spouses on Marriage Rescue, ranging from newlyweds to couples who have been together for decades. To escape any distractions from the daily grind of their lives, Taffer has transported these couples to a five-star beach resort in the Caribbean. In every episode, he will meet two new couples and then explore the issues straining their marriages. After putting their relationship to the test with a series of unique, customized and often exotic challenges, the couples will either leave the show together or opt to part ways.

"I am very excited about Marriage Rescue," said executive producer and star, Jon Taffer. "Bar Rescue is first and foremost about helping people flourish in difficult situations. Marriage Rescue will allow me to focus my energy and passion on couples that need to confront issues and cause serious change in their relationship. At the end of the show, whether the couple decides to stay together or part ways, I know that our work together will leave everyone in a better place with confidence in their future."

"We are thrilled to add Marriage Rescue to our roster of successful Jon Taffer-led programming," said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land. "Like fan-favorite Bar Rescue, this series is a raw and emotional look at high-stakes relationships on the edge of shutting down."

"3 Ball, Paramount and Jon Taffer continue to build upon a great relationship," added 3 Ball Entertainment CEO Ross Weintraub. "We're delighted to be furthering our partnership, and are gratified to see the 'Bar Rescue' franchise evolve with another transformative format in 'Marriage Rescue.'"

Bar Rescue is currently in its sixth season and continues to be a powerhouse, averaging a .72 P18-49 L+3 rating through six weeks and posting a +2% gain vs last cycle's average (through six episodes). Since Bar Rescue's return, Paramount Network is a top five network in cable during its Sunday night time period**. The series follows Taffer across the country as he utilizes decades of experience in the restaurant, bar and nightclub business to help give failing establishments one last chance to transform themselves into profitable businesses.

Marriage Rescue joins Paramount Network's roster of unscripted series led by companion series, Bar Rescue, along with the long-running Ink Master, which will debut its 12th season this summer, the Emmy(R) Award-nominated Lip Sync Battle, and the recent reboot of the iconic Wife Swap. Paramount Network's scripted roster is headlined by Yellowstone, which returns for its second season on June 19 and was 2018's most-watched new cable series, ranking second across all of cable TV series for the year (5.1 million total viewers per episode). Joining Yellowstone on the scripted front is the recently announced straight-to-series greenlight, 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment, and the new Darren Star series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins.

Marriage Rescue and BAR RESCUE are produced by 3 Ball Entertainment. Marriage Rescue executive producers are Jon Taffer, Ross Weintraub, Ronak Kordestani and Joel Rodgers. BAR RESCUE is executive produced by Taffer, Weintraub and Birchara "Bicha" Gholam. Chaz Gray, Executive Producer of Current, Original Series, Paramount Network, oversees production of Marriage Rescue and BAR RESCUE for the network.

An international celebrity, New York Times Best Selling Author, highly sought-after hospitality and general business consultant, and creator, executive producer and star of Paramount Network's hit series, Bar Rescue, most people know Jon Taffer as a larger-than-life television personality who takes a no-holds-barred approach to helping hotels, restaurants, bars and businesses reach their full potential. For nearly four decades, Taffer has been at the forefront of the business management industry from offering his expertise to hundreds of thousands of properties and Fortune 500 companies. As an Author, Jon's most recent book, Don't Bullsh*t Yourself, a no-nonsense guide that helps people understand and overcome the excuses holding them back from success, became a New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Wall Street Journal Best Seller in its first week of release. Jon's first book, Raise the Bar, an Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reactions, also hit THE WALL Street Journal's Best-Selling list. In 2018, Jon partnered with PodcastOne, the leading advertiser-supported podcast network to launch his podcast "Jon Taffer: No Excuses."





