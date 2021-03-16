PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Now Available to Own on Digital

Driven by a mysterious and tragic event in her past, a young woman seeks out vengeance in the thrilling and wildly entertaining PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, now available to own for the first time on Digital, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Proclaimed as "absolutely brilliant" (Matt Goldberg, Collider) PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN is the riveting, genre-bending must-own dark comedy of the year that combines masterful filmmaking with an unapologetic look at female empowerment and social justice with a deeply powerful twist. Hailed as "a game-changing masterpiece," (Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment) and "revenge, served red hot" (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), the edgy thriller is the directorial debut of groundbreaking filmmaker Emerald Fennell ("Killing Eve," "The Crown") who wrote the vibrant, twisted and suspenseful story. Showcasing an incredible ensemble cast lead by Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan (An Education, Drive) and with an iconic soundtrack, fans can now go behind-the-scenes of the provocative and sensational film with exclusive bonus content on the Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital including featurettes with the cast and crew taking fans deeper into the edge-of-your-seat story that has everyone talking.

Dazzling critics and audiences alike, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN offers a gripping and foreboding comedic look at toxic culture norms that permeate throughout society and has earned an extraordinary 91% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes®. Hailed as "the best film of the year" (Mara Reinstein, US Weekly), the captivating film has won over an impressive 50 awards to date and has racked up over an astonishing 170 award nominations to date. Garnering five Academy Award® nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing, four Golden Globe® nominations including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Screenplay, the film has also won five Critics Choice Award's including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Filmmaker on the Rise, earned six BAFTA award nominations including Best Outstanding British Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Casting and Best Editing, a 2021 SAG Award® nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, a 2021 Writers Guild Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, nine Hollywood Critics Association Award nominations and was named one of the Top Ten Films of the year by the National Board of Review.

Everyone said Cassie (Mulligan) was a promising young woman...until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and deliciously entertaining story.

Featuring incredible must-see performances from the entire cast, the bold and gritty PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN is led by critically acclaimed Mulligan who received the Los Angeles Film Critics Best Actress award for her role and has a phenomenal supporting cast including Bo Burnham (Eight Grade, The Big Sick), Alison Brie (Sleeping With Other People, "GLOW"), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Thor: Ragnarok), Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde, American Pie), Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black," Grandma), Connie Britton ("Dirty John," "Friday Night Lights"), Alfred Molina (Frida, Spider-Man 2), Adam Brody (Shazam!, "The OC"), Max Greenfield ("New Girl," The Big Short), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad, Kick-Ass), Chris Lowell (The Help, Up in the Air), Sam Richardson ("Veep," "New Girl"), and Molly Shannon ("Divorce," Superstar).