PROJECT RUNWAY To Return with Two-Episode Premiere in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Project Runway” will make its highly anticipated debut on Thursday, July 31, with a two-episode premiere starting at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Freeform and available to stream shortly after on Hulu and Disney+. Subsequent episodes will air weekly starting at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

As previously announced, Heidi Klum returns to the runway for season 21 and will be joined by judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach, with Christian Siriano set as the contestants’ mentor.

When “Project Runway” debuted in 2004, the series broke new ground and helped revolutionize the reality competition genre. Since then, the Emmy®-winning series has aired in more than 125 countries.

The long-standing series has had a profound effect on the fashion industry, launching the careers of prolific designers, including Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie, among many others.

“Project Runway” is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries. Gary Barber and Sean Hoagland serve as executive producers for Spyglass. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker and San Heng serve as executive producers for Alfred Street Industries. Klum, Siriano and Garcia also serve as executive producers.

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now!