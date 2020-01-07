POWER Series Finale Celebration Comes to the Paley Center This February

The Paley Center for Media today announced the first selection to its Spring 2020 PaleyLive NY season: The Power Series Finale Celebration. The program will take place at the Paley Center's New York location on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 pm.

"Power is a high-octane, thoroughly compelling drama enhanced by charismatic performances," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to celebrating the final season of this addictive series which is just one of many entertaining and informative PaleyLive programs the Paley Center offers year-round."

After six unforgettable seasons it's time to say goodbye to Power, Starz's most-watched show. Executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and an outstanding cast have brought television audiences the riveting story of James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a former drug dealer as he struggles to break free from his past and succeed as a legitimate businessman. The Paley Center will screen the series finale episode followed by a discussion with Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and cast members Omari Hardwick (James "Ghost" St. Patrick), Naturi Naughton (Tasha St. Patrick), Joseph Sikora (Tommy Egan), Michael Rainey Jr., (Tariq St. Patrick), and Larenz Tate (Councilman Tate).

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting Tuesday, January 7, at noon; Individual Members on Wednesay, January 8 at noon; and to the general public on Thursday, January 9 at noon. The general public is strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as PaleyLive programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on tickets and other benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paley.me/power.





