POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 4 Sets Digital Release

The fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will arrive September 16 on Digital from Lionsgate. It will be available to purchase for $14.99. The season finale aired on STARZ Friday, May 16, with a fifth and final season of the show on the way. It was announced that Shameik Moore, who appeared in the finale, will join Season 5 as a series regular. Watch a clip from the finale episode here.

Season Four of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” found Kanan reluctantly entering into a truce with his mother, drug queenpin Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Tony Award winner Patina Miller). With Unique (Joey Bada$$) back from the dead and pulling strings from the shadows, the hesitant trust between mother and son didn’t last long, and their volatile relationship was tested once again, leading to another dramatic showdown in the season finale. In addition to Miller, Curtis, Bada$$, Pierce and Woods, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore and Tony Danza.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season Four. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.