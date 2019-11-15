PIVOTING By Liz Astrof in Development at Fox

Currently in development at FOX is "Pivoting" - a single-camera comedy that is being written and executive produced by Liz Astrof.

The series is set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island. It follows three close-knit childhood friends, after the death of another. During the grieving period, when psychologists advise not to make any big decisions, the three friends do exactly that and upend their lives in an effort to find happiness while there is still time, taking on the mid-life challenge they never saw coming - becoming un-stuck.

According to Variety, "The project has received a script order with a penalty attached, as well as an order for one additional script."

Astrof has written and produced for several shows,including "The Connors," "Trial and Error," "Two Broke Girls," Last Man Standing," "Raising Hope" and "The King of Queens." She is also the author of "Don't Wait Up, Confessions of a Stay At Work Mom."

This story was originally reported by Variety and can be read here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories