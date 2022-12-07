Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PERRY MASON Season Two to Debut in March on HBO

The new season debuts MONDAY, MARCH 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. 

Dec. 07, 2022  

Season two of the HBO Original drama series PERRY MASON debuts MONDAY, MARCH 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

The season two cast includes Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O'Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham.

Executive producers (in alphabetical order) include Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten; co-executive producer Regina Heyman; based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Watch the new trailer here:



