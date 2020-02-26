PENNYWORTH Announces New Season Two Casting, Begins Production

Premium cable network EPIX® announced today that Pennyworth, its critically acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, has started production on season two. Season two introduces new series regulars James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim) and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic). The 10-episode sophomore season began production in the UK in January 2020 - filming once again at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden - with an eye towards a summer 2020 premiere on EPIX.

CAPTAIN GULLIVER TROY - JAMES PUREFOY

Alfie's former SAS Captain, Gulliver Troy is a charismatic, cultured brute and a powerful man of appetites - whether that be drink, women or danger.



COLONEL SALT - EDWARD HOGG

A would-be despot masquerading as an obedient civil servant, Salt is a calculating killer, whether by pen or sword.



KATIE BROWNING - JESSYE ROMEO

An idealistic art student whose life is uprooted by civil war, Katie is righteous, defiant and wonderfully naive.



INSPECTOR VICTOR AZIZ - RAMON TIKARAM

Season one's charming, sardonic Inspector Aziz returns, keeping his clear head and dry wit even as London descends into chaos.



SANDRA ONSLOW - HARRIET SLATER

Budding 60s starlet, Alfie's on-again-off-again girlfriend, Sandra, is now resident singer in his club, with dreams of becoming the next Sandie Shaw.

The one-hour drama series follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce Wayne's father.

In addition to Bannon (The Imitation Game, Ripper Street) and Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag), Pennyworth season two sees the return of stars Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Dorothy Atkinson (Mr. Turner, Topsy-Turvy), and Polly Walker (Rome, Caprica), with Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and featuring multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Pennyworth was developed by Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) who executive produces with Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series) and Matthew Patnick (The Night Manager, Peaky Blinders).





Related Articles View More TV Stories