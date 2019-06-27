Oxygen Presents New Series KILLER AFFAIR

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, dives deep inside the hearts and minds of scorned lovers whose overpowering desire leads them down a path of murder in the new series, "Killer Affair" premiering on Thursday, July 11 at 8pm ET/PT.

Each episode follows a new investigation, and takes viewers behind the true stories of murder ignited by infidelity and deception. Featuring juicy first-hand interviews with friends, family and investigators, and captivating re-enactments, their secrets reveal a tangled web of lies. With surprising twists and turns, and unexpected suspects, the killers are brought to justice for these intensely personal crimes of passion. Who ultimately will be desperate enough to kill?

"Killer Affair" is produced by Our House Media with Simon Lloyd, Matt Hanna, Tom Adams, Samantha De France, Craig Delaval, and Paul Storck serving as Executive Producers.

Oxygen Media is a multiplatform crime destination brand for women. Having announced the full-time shift to true crime programming in 2017, Oxygen remains one of the fastest growing cable entertainment networks with popular unscripted original programming that includes the flagship "Snapped" franchise, "Cold Justice," "Killer Couples," "Criminal Confessions," and breakout hit event series such as "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway," "Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks," and "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered." Available in more than 77 million homes, Oxygen is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Oxygen anywhere: On Demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs.





