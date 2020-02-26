Oxygen Presents 12 Dark Days Of Serial Killers Kicking Off April 9

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality, true-crime programming, rolls out its 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers event April 9-20 with back to back premieres, including new specials "Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little" and "Snapped: Notorious Hollywood Ripper," along with returning series "Mark of a Killer" and "The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes" season finales. The network will run additional serial killer-themed programming throughout the 12-day event with episodes from series such as "Serial Killer with Piers Morgan," "Dateline: Secrets Uncovered," "Smiley Face Killers: THE HUNT for Justice," "It Takes a Killer" and more.

Below are the upcoming premieres during Oxygen's 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers:

"Mark of a Killer" - Season Two Debuts Thursday, April 9 at 9pm ET/PT

Some killers are collectors who obtain perverse gratification by habitually stealing mementos from murder scenes, from jewelry to shoes, keys to even body parts. Others leave their mark at the crime scene, signatures of their personality that create insights into their profile. Each hour-long episode of "Mark of a Killer" follows the story of an investigation guided by the killer's postmortem signature and features first-hand accounts from detectives who worked on the cases as well as interviews with criminal psychology experts and family members and friends of the victims.

The premiere episode follows Twin Cities, Minnesota, police as they hunt down a killer who confesses over the phone to a string of murders in a chilling, high-pitched voice, begging for forgiveness. No one can identify him until one woman survives a brutal attack.

"The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes" - Season One Finales Saturday, April 11 at 7pm ET/PT

The series follows Holes as he dives into unsolved homicides by analyzing the physical and emotional "DNA" left behind during the violent interactions. With access to crime scene photographs, case files and evidence, Holes investigates each crime utilizing his unique forensic and behavioral skillset. Hoping to zero in on the profile of the perpetrator, he lends his expertise in the latest technological advancements from familial and genetic genealogy to latent fingerprint and DNA phenotyping. Holes travels around the country working with local investigators and experts to explore new theories, potential suspects and evidence in the hopes of getting one step closer to solving these cases.

In the season finale airing on April 11, Kathleen Heisey, an elementary school principal, is discovered dead inside her home. Paul Holes investigates this shockingly provocative and brutal scene that sent shockwaves through Bakersfield, California in 1998.

"Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little" - Premieres Sunday, April 12 at 7pm ET/PT

In May of 2018, FBI and local law agencies were stunned when 78-year-old Sam Little confessed to murdering over 90 women across 17 different states on a killing spree lasting 35 years. Thus far, over fifty of his victims have been confirmed by the FBI, making him America's most prolific serial killer. What fueled his deadly rampage? How did he get away with killing so many, for so long? In this compelling two-hour special, former prosecutor/investigative journalist Beth Karas follows Sam Little's trail of terror in hopes of finding out how this calculated killer evaded capture and stymied investigators at every turn. Viewers will also get a first-hand account from a victim who escaped his vicious grip and will speak in detail about her horrific experience. Cooperating with law enforcement, Sam Little personally sketches some of his self-proclaimed victim's faces in hand-drawn portraits with hopes of identifying his still-unknown victims, bringing them justice at last.

"Snapped: Notorious Hollywood Ripper" - Premieres Sunday, April 19 at 7pm ET/PT

The City of Angels has a lure for those looking to reinvent and reach fame at any cost. The long running hit series, "Snapped," takes a look at one of the most sensational serial killer cases in recent history in a special 90-minute episode. From 1993 to 2008, Michael Gargiulo stalked, befriended and murdered three young women, and attempted to kill a fourth. His victims were all charismatic, outgoing, and on the path to stardom. One victim in particular had a chance connection with then up and coming actor, Ashton Kutcher that turned this series of attacks into headline news. Featuring in-depth interviews with lead detectives as former prosecutor/investigative journalist Beth Karas takes viewers beyond the media frenzy and through the detailed investigation that finally ended this vicious killer's reign. The episode will reveal how a stone-cold murderer living under the radar in L.A. came to be known as "The Hollywood Ripper," and proving that ALL THAT glitters is not gold.

"Mark of a Killer" is produced by Motiv8 Media and Jarrett Creative with Kara Kurcz serving as Executive Producer for Motiv8 Media. Seth Jarrett and Julie Insogna Jarrett serve as Executive Producers for Jarrett Creative. Brian Lee & Wendy Greene also serve as Executive Producer.

"The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes" is produced by Wilshire Studios with Leane Vandeman, Jessica Grimshaw and Paul Holes serving as executive producers.

"Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little" is produced by ITN Productions and Engel Entertainment with Bruce Kennedy, Jonathan Grupper and Stephanie Angelides serving as executive producers.

"Snapped" is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon, Todd Moss and Nicholas Greene serving as executive producers.





