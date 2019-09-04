Ovation Taps Award-Winning Actors Ellen Burstyn and Al Pacino for INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO

Ovation TV, America's only arts network, has announced the latest host and guest of the new season of Inside the Actors Studio. The upcoming episode will feature Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Ellen Burstyn (Lucy in the Sky, Requiem for a Dream) interviewing Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Al Pacino (The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood). As previously announced, the new season of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO will premiere on Ovation on Sunday, October 13 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

The arts network has also released the first trailer for the new season. Watch it below.

Pacino and Burstyn, along with Alec Baldwin, are Co-Presidents of The Actors Studio.

"As an arts network, Ovation has been the perfect partner for this new version of Inside the Actors Studio," said Burstyn. "I am thrilled to interview my fellow Co-President, the incomparable Al Pacino."

Previously announced talent for the season include hosts Alec Baldwin and Jane Lynch interviewing guests Henry Winkler and David Oyelowo respectively, and Kelsey Grammer interviewing legendary television director James Burrows. The series is currently filming in New York City at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University.

Additional talent names and episode air dates will be announced.

New episodes of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO are being produced by Triage Entertainment.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming season here:





