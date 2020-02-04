Ovation TV Announces Premiere Date for Season Three of FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES

Ovation, America's only arts network, has announced the premiere date for the third season of Frankie Drake Mysteries. The new season will premiere on Ovation on Saturday, April 4th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, promising a slate of new adventures as the ladies of Drake Private Detectives take on more challenging cases and face off against some impressive foes.

Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy Clarke (Chantel Riley) continue to rely on Mary Shaw (Rebecca Liddiard) and Flo (Sharron Matthews), who are always ready to lend a hand snooping through police files or sneaking a peek at an autopsy report. Mary's newfound confidence at the police station, and in life, leaves her frustrated with her status as a morality officer and pushes her towards exciting new professional goals. Meanwhile Flo finishes her in-class portion of medical school and looks forward to her clinical training in-hospital, all while juggling a long-distance beau and the varied demands of Drake Detective cases. As Trudy's love life with Bill Peters (Romaine Waite) heats up, she also excels at her investigative work, taking on some truly hair-raising risks as she works to solve cases. And finally, Frankie continues to lead the team with aplomb and ingenuity, while exploring a romantic connection with boxer Moses Page (Emmanuel Kabongo).

From cases in London, England with new mystery novelist friend Agatha Christie, to a mermaid-themed jazz club, to swanky Toronto private schools, to busy telephone exchanges filled with busybody operators, the latest season of Frankie Drake Mysteries promises a rousing good time.

Episode 301 - "No Friends Like Old Friends" airs Saturday, April 4th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

After her wartime friend goes missing in London, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) must work with Agatha Christie (Honeysuckle Weeks) to uncover the reason behind the disappearance.

Episode 302 - "Counterpunch" airs Saturday, April 11th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) takes her boxing skills to the mat as part of a plan to take down a corrupt cop who's been extorting Ward residents.

Episode 303 - "School Ties, School Lies" airs Saturday, April 18th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

To find the killer of a beloved teacher at a swanky private school, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) enlists the help of a precocious student.

Episode 304 - "A Brother in Arms" airs Saturday, April 25th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith)'s floored when a man claiming to be her half-brother shows up at the agency begging her to help his wrongly imprisoned friend.

Episode 305 - "Things Better Left Dead" airs Saturday, May 2nd at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) concocts a chilling ruse to expose a man who claims he can speak to the dead.

Episode 306 - "Life on the Line" airs Saturday, May 9th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

When a toy store owner is the target of a harassment campaign, the gang go undercover at a telephone exchange to nab the culprit.

Episode 307 - "Out on a Limb" airs Saturday, May 16th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

When a showgirl dies, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith)'s investigation leads her to go undercover as a server at a mermaid-themed nightclub.

Episode 308 - "Ward of the Roses" airs Saturday, May 23rd at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

The detectives investigate who firebombed the campaign office of a female politician.

Episode 309 - "A History of Violins" airs Saturday, May 30th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

When a priceless violin is stolen, the Drake Detective Agency tracks down the culprit.

Episode 310 - "A Sunshine State of Mind" airs Saturday, June 6th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and team must outcon a conman who's stolen money from Nora (Wendy Crewson) and Mildred (Karen Robinson).

Episodes will also be available on Ovation NOW and on video on demand.





Related Articles View More TV Stories