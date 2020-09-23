Olivia Munn Joins ALEPPO

They are brought together by their escape from Syria, and by tragedy.

Olivia Munn has joined the cast of "Aleppo," the story of a Syrian refugee and a UN journalist.

David Schurmann directs, with "Moulin Rouge"'s Brigitte Broch attached to art direct.

"Olivia is a strong, dynamic leading actress, whose passion for the project under David's direction will bring this powerful and important story to life," said producer Andre L III, CEO of MiLu Entertainment.

Munn is known for her role on "The Newsroom." She will star in "The Getaway," which is currently in post-production.

