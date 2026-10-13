OWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS Returns With Two New Holiday Movies

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OWN announced the return of its annual OWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS programming event for its eighth year with festive new original movies celebrating love, friendship, family and community – THE CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN 2 and TAPPING INTO CHRISTMAS, premiering on consecutive Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT, beginning November 28.

'OWN For the Holidays has become a beloved tradition for our viewers, and this year we're thrilled to bring them stories that capture the joy, warmth and spirit of the season in very different ways,' said Tina Perry, President of OWN. 'We're especially excited to continue the story of The Christmas Showdown with OWN's first-ever holiday movie sequel, while also introducing Tapping Into Christmas, a celebration of music, dance and community.'

OWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2026 — Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT - November 28 and December 5

THE CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN 2 premieres Saturday, November 28 at 9pm ET/PT, starring Amber Stevens West, Corbin Reid, Jenifer Lewis and Tommy Miles.

OWN's first-ever holiday movie sequel brings back Chastity (Amber Stevens West) and April (Corbin Reid), who are ready to make a splash in Sugar Heights in their first year running H-Town Events on their own. But the stakes are raised when Mayor Ellis (Tommy Miles) brings in Largesse Productions, a national events planning company owned by the formidable Tate (Jenifer Lewis), in an effort to bring jobs and money back to the ailing town. As they navigate some rough waters with the men they love — and sometimes each other — April and Chastity are determined to save their business and the town they love as they take on Largesse, the Mayor and Tate.

TAPPING INTO CHRISTMAS premieres Saturday, December 5 at 9pm ET/PT, starring Corinne Foxx, D Smoke, Debbie Allen and Obba Babatundé; featuring Chloé Arnold and Maud Arnold, founders of Syncopated Ladies.

After her theater career in New York stalls, Jeni Walker (Corinne Foxx) returns home to Memphis, TN for Christmas and discovers her beloved community theater, Heritage House, is about to close. She teams up with her sisters, Cora (Chloé Arnold) and Mable (Maud Arnold), to stage a holiday tap showcase to save the theater, rekindling her love of performing with a little help from soulful musician, Chance (D Smoke). Debbie Allen also stars as Ms. Dianne, Jeni's mentor and the owner of Heritage House, and Obba Babatundé stars as Mr. Duncan, Jeni's childhood tap instructor. Created and choreographed by Chloé Arnold and Maud Arnold, founders of the internationally acclaimed tap dance company Syncopated Ladies, Tapping Into Christmas brings their passion for tap, performance and storytelling to the screen.

The movies are produced by FOX Entertainment Studios for OWN. FOX Entertainment Global will distribute the films internationally.

About OWN

OWN is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination among today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on HBO Max, discovery+, WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About FOX Entertainment Studios

FOX Entertainment Studios division includes its in-house unscripted studio with hits The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice and Name That Tune, and its scripted content studio, featuring comedies Animal Control, Going Dutch and Best Medicine and signature drama series The Faithful: Women of the Bible. The unit also oversees the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment with animated comedies including Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Hazbin Hotel and Universal Basic Guys; entertainment platform TMZ with its tentpole primetime series TMZ Investigates; its new independent film label Tideline Entertainment with award-winning releases including Ponyboi and Slanted, which were featured at Sundance and SXSW, respectively; and the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with chef Gordon Ramsay, featuring food-themed original series on FOX such as Next Level Chef, Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, as well as the new next-gen global food brand and entertainment platform Bite, No Taste Like Home on Disney+, Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars on Apple+, and the documentary series Being Gordon Ramsay on Netflix.

As a global content creator and production partner, FOX Entertainment Studios collaborates with studios and platforms worldwide, including Disney, Hulu, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television, Prime Video, Netflix, Apple+, Hallmark, Lifetime, TelevisaUnivision, UK's Channel 4, France's TF1, German's ProSieben, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Australia's Foxtel and FOX-owned streamer Tubi, among others.

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