Matt Rodrigues Names A DIFFERENT WORLD Among His Top September Picks on TODAY

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Matt Rodrigues, host of NBC's Chicago Today and Matt in the Morning, stopped by TODAY to share his picks for what to watch in September, highlighting new shows and movies arriving as the fall season begins. Among his recommendations was A Different World, along with titles including Brothers and The Love Hypothesis.

A Different World follows Deborah Wayne, the daughter of original characters Dwayne and Whitley, as she navigates her freshman year at Hillman College. The series brings back several faces from the original show, including Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Jenifer Lewis and Charnele Brown, with Debbie Allen also returning to reprise her role.

The sequel series is set to premiere September 24 on Netflix, with a theme song contributed by Brandy. Rodrigues' mention of the show on TODAY comes as anticipation builds ahead of its debut, positioning it as one of the notable new arrivals of the month alongside the other titles he recommended.

For more on the series, BroadwayWorld previously reported on Debbie Allen's return in the show's official trailer.

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