Tom Cruise Makes Debut on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Tom Cruise made his debut appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' for the full hour on Wednesday, September 30, kicking off by bringing 'Risky Business' energy to the Spirit Tunnel before opening up about his outrageous character in 'Digger' and his experience working with Ms. Maggie the Cat.

He also shared a personal story about meeting Prince William as a child on the set of 'Mission: Impossible' when Princess Diana brought him for a visit, and reflected on reuniting with Prince William and Princess Kate at the recent London premiere. Tom also opened up about his relationship with fame and how he's navigated life in the spotlight throughout his career.

Then, Tom surprised Jennifer by asking her to sing—and got an unexpected serenade when she delivered a powerful, show-stopping rendition of 'The Impossible Dream.'

They also looked back at 'Top Gun' nearly 40 years after the original film was released and teased some highlights from 'Top Gun 3.' Tom took on a round of rapid-fire questions before Jennifer asked him about the infamous coconut cake. Jennifer and Tom then shared both cakes with the audience—the iconic coconut cake and Jennifer's mom's famous pound cake.

Plus, Tom reunited with choreographer Debbie Allen following their viral dance for a showstopping dance moment—and revealed that he learned to dance by watching 'Soul Train.'

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Riz Ahmed discusses his new film 'Digger,' Shemar Moore returns to talk 'S.W.A.T. Exiles,' and 'Adults' star Owen Thiele stops by.

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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