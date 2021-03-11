OWN Announces New Drama Series THE KINGS OF NAPA

OWN announced TODAY it has ordered to series "The Kings of Napa," a new drama from acclaimed showrunner/writer/producer Janine Sherman Barrois ("Claws," "Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"), who will serve as executive producer along with Michelle Listenbee Brown ("Love Is__," "Real Husbands of Hollywood") and Oprah Winfrey. The series was created by Sherman Barrois under her exclusive multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television to develop and produce new series. Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry ("Hair Love") is set to direct the first two episodes.

Centered on the power struggle between the wealthy KING family siblings in idyllic Napa Valley, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films. Production will begin later in 2021 for an early 2022 premiere on OWN.

"We've been captivated for years by Janine's incredible body of work and welcome her into OWN's family of dynamic drama storytellers," said Tina Perry, president of OWN. "Janine's created compelling characters that hook viewers right from the start, and we can't wait for her to dive in with this bold and sexy new series."

"I'm beyond thrilled to collaborate with OWN on this groundbreaking show," said Sherman Barrois, "and to have Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry's brilliant vision bringing it to life is a dream come true."

"The Kings of Napa" is focused on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California, vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought THE FAMILY success and acclaim, but following the patriarch's sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom - to their own power, wealth and legacy.

"The Kings of Napa" joins OWN's robust slate of premium scripted dramas from today's visionary storytellers. OWN's current drama lineup includes Ava DuVernay's "Queen Sugar" and "Cherish the Day," Tarell Alvin McCraney's Peabody Award-winning "David Makes Man," Craig Wright's "Delilah" and Tyler Perry's long running "The Haves and the Have Nots."

