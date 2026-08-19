‘OUTER BANKS’ Stars Get Emotional Over Final Season Wrap in Croatia

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant sat down with TODAY to discuss the fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks, opening up about the emotional experience of closing out the show. Bailey described the moment reality set in while looking around the set. "I was looking at the crew and I just started sobbing," she said. "I was like, this is the end."

The conversation turned to life on location, with the cast reflecting on their time filming in Croatia. Grant shared her favorite restaurants from the shoot, while Cline recounted a less glamorous memory, recalling getting bit by a spider while filming.

Beyond the wrap-up reflections, the trio also traded lighter behind-the-scenes stories from their time together on set. Each of the three actors shared a personal photo taken during production, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie built across the show's run as they prepared to say goodbye to the characters and crew that defined the series for its cast.

The appearance centered on the cast's shared experience wrapping a long-running production, with the actors balancing nostalgia for the show's international shoots with the difficulty of ending a project that has occupied years of their careers.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...