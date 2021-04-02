ON THE SPECTRUM is Now Streaming on HBO Max

Yes Studios' award-winning comedy drama series ON THE SPECTRUM is now available to stream episodes 1-5 on April 2 on HBO MAX to coincide with Autism Awareness Day. Episodes 6-10 will be available on the platform on April 9.

ON THE SPECTRUM follows three roommates in their mid-20s, all on the autism spectrum, who share a sheltered apartment while learning to cope with the world around them.

The series was created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman and produced by yes TV and Sumayoko Productions Udi Segal, Shlomit Arviv, and Amit Gitelzon, with yes Studios handling worldwide distribution.

The series stars Niv Majar, Naomi Levov, and Ben Yosipovic, and was inspired by Dana's brother, Guy, a young adult on the spectrum. Levov won the Israeli Academy Award for her role on the series as well as Best Actress at the Monte Carlo TV festival together with Majar who won for Best Actor.

The series allows glimpses into the intricate lives of young adults on the autism spectrum and offers their unique view and interpretation of day-to-day life.

To assist with the localization of the series and keeping the story true to experience, HBO Max has enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based nonprofit Exceptional Minds - a vocational academy and professional digital arts studio that trains artists with autism in the technical and work readiness skills required for careers in animation and digital arts. Three graduates and one current student of Exceptional Minds provided the dubbing voices for the English version of the series - including the three leads - truly delivering on the message of the series by providing professional work for actors on the autism spectrum.

Series writer and co-creator Dana Idisis stated: "I wrote the series from a very personal place, my younger brother is on the autism spectrum. I wanted to write a story in which he was the hero, where he deals with society and not where society needs to deal with him. It was important for me to meet with as many people on the spectrum as possible - as every person has their own story - and I was grateful to meet so many that opened up their hearts and confided in me - sharing their dreams, their hardships, their big and small moments. It is with their help that I wrote this series, with the hope that it will reach people's hearts. I am extremely excited that HBO Max is providing this platform - allowing our series to be seen by such a large audience."

Exceptional Minds Executive Director David Siegel, added: "By casting artists with autism as voice actors for "On the Spectrum," the inclusive mission of the series has come full circle. Exceptional Minds provides education and on-the-job training for new and unique creative talents with autism who represent the world we live in. And the four Exceptional Minds artists that were cast shine a bright light on the many gifts of those with autism. "On the Spectrum" captures the spirit of what it's like to be an adult with autism today, while putting that spirit into practice!"

ON THE SPECTRUM has been a TV festival darling, taking home top prizes including Grand Prix at Series Mania 2018, sweeping the top categories at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in the Best Comedy, Best Actor, and Best Actress categories , winning the Grand Prize at the Seoul Drama Awards as well as 9 Israeli Television Academy Awards - including Best Drama Series, Best Direction and Best Screenplay.