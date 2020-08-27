ON THE ROCKS From Sofia Coppola Will Premiere at New York Film Festival

Rashida Jones and Bill Murray star.

Variety reports that the Rashida Jones/Bill Murray led "On the Rocks" will make its premiere at the New York Film Festival. Sofia Coppola directs.

Coppola and Murray worked together previously on "Lost in Translation." In "On the Rocks," Murray and Jones play a father and daughter pair.

Other films scheduled to premiere at NYFF include David Byrne's "American Utopia," Spike Lee's filmed version of the Broadway musical; the newly unearthed "Hopper/Welles," a poolside chat between Orson Welles and Dennis Hopper; "The Human Voice," Pedro Almodóvar's first English-language film, adapted from a Jean Cocteau play and starring Tilda Swinton; Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés' "All In: The Fight for Democracy," which explores voter suppression; and David Dufresne's "The Monopoly of Violence," documenting police brutality against France's yellow vest movement.

"Prior to the pandemic, Dennis Lim and I spent time talking with each other and the Film at Lincoln Center staff about how we might reshape and focus the New York Film Festival," Festival director Eugene Hernandez said in a statement. "We agreed that among the annual highlights are those special, one-of-a- kind events that unveil an anticipated new film by a well-known filmmaker, dig deeper into a topic or theme with a substantive conversation, showcase something new or unexpected, and even have some fun!"

Read the original story on Variety.

View More TV Stories Related Articles