Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
OJ'S ACCOMPLICE Documentary to Launch on Peacock
The documentary features exclusive interviews with Kato Kaelin and Tanya Brown, challenging assumptions about O.J. Simpson's involvement.
Peacock has moved up the premiere of its two-part documentary 'OJ's Accomplice' to November 1, 2026. A newly released sneak peek offers an early look at the explosive new findings uncovered during Ample Entertainment's year-long investigation.
More than three decades after the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, 'OJ's Accomplice' challenges one of the most enduring assumptions surrounding the case: that O.J. Simpson acted alone. The two-part documentary takes a fresh look at the case, exploring questions and theories that have persisted for many years.
'OJ's Accomplice' reexamines the crime scene, key evidence and features exclusive interviews and previously unheard firsthand accounts including the original Defense Investigator, Pat McKenna; Lead Detective, Tom Lange; and DEA Agent, Robert Brisolari. The documentary also brings together testimony from members of Simpson's original defense team, Kato Kaelin, a former roommate of A.C. Cowlings, Nicole Brown's sister, Tanya Brown and a newly identified eyewitness, uncovering new firsthand information concerning the possible involvement of an accomplice. Together, these accounts raise provocative new questions about what happened on June 12, 1994, and whether the full story has ever been told.
'OJ's Accomplice' is directed by Ari Mark, Sumit David and produced by Ample Entertainment. Executive Producers for Ample Entertainment are Ari Mark and Sumit David. Sphere Abacus oversees all licensing and distribution.
'OJ's Accomplice' joins Peacock's slate of current true-crime documentaries, including the most recent launches of 'The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers' and 'KILL. BURY. PRINT.,' produced by MS NOW host Rachel Maddow, both now streaming exclusively on Peacock.
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