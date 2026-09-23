Peacock to Premiere Two-Part Documentary OJ'S ACCOMPLICE

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Peacock has greenlit the two-part documentary 'OJ's Accomplice,' which revisits one of the most polarizing criminal cases in modern history and is set to premiere in December 2026. The documentary is produced by Ample Entertainment.

No unsolved homicide case has captivated the world like the horrific murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The details of exactly what happened on June 12, 1994 have been debated and dissected by true crime sleuths and experts alike. Incredibly, law enforcement has never seriously considered the idea that O.J. Simpson may not have acted alone in the brutal murders of his wife, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. This documentary challenges the dominant narrative around the O.J. Simpson murder saga and offers real evidence suggesting that what we thought we knew about the most obsessed-over crime story of all time could be all wrong. Featuring exclusive interviews with Kato Kaelin and Nicole Brown's sister, alongside never-before-heard first-person accounts from eyewitnesses, the documentary presents new information raising questions as to whether members of OJ's inner circle may have been there that night.

'OJ's Accomplice' is created by Ari Mark and produced by Ample Entertainment with Ari Mark and Sumit David serving as Executive Producers. International distribution is handled by Sphere Abacus.

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