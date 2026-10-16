Kim Kardashian Recalls Going Through OJ Simpson's Luggage
The conversation also touched on her path toward becoming a lawyer and a new book about her life.
Kim Kardashian recalled going through OJ Simpson's luggage when he stayed at her family's house as a child, tracing the memory back to a period when her father, Robert Kardashian, represented Simpson as his attorney. The anecdote came during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Kardashian also discussed how that experience shaped her early interest in law.
Kardashian spoke about her own path toward becoming a lawyer, connecting it to watching her father's work on the Simpson case. She also looked back on her 2008 stint on Dancing with the Stars, giving Kimmel's audience a look at an earlier chapter of her television career.
The conversation turned to Kardashian's current work on Hulu's All's Fair, where she discussed heading into season two and the support she has received from her co-stars. She also addressed reading reviews from critics about the show, offering her perspective on public reaction to the series.
Kardashian additionally touched on a forthcoming book about her life titled Citizen Kim, along with lighter personal details including a trip to the Great Wall of China, visiting McDonald's locations in different countries and her wellness routine.
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