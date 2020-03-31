Nordic Thriller A WHITE, WHITE DAY to Get North American Premiere

Since the launch of FILM MOVEMENT's VIRTUAL CINEMA - an effort to support movie theaters and cinema aficionados during an extremely challenging time - the initiative has garnered incredible support from both North American movie houses and film lovers alike.

Currently, there are 200+ theaters across NORTH AMERICA supporting the VIRTUAL CINEMA initiative - including leading chains such as Laemmle Theaters, Alamo Drafthouse and Studio Movie Grill. Given the immediate success of the initiative, FILM MOVEMENT's VIRTUAL CINEMA will offer its very first US theatrical premiere this April with A WHITE, WHITE DAY, a thriller that was Iceland's Official Oscar Submission and captured awards at festivals across the globe.

"We've been working around the clock to keep up with the demand from theaters and audiences alike," says Michael Rosenberg, President of Film Movement. "We're thrilled that, with the five films we currently have in release, we've been able to support art house cinemas, as well as give home viewers the chance to escape for a few hours with the best independent cinema has to offer. Continuing in that vein, we'll be releasing director Hlynur Palmason's powerful Cannes award-winner direct to the Virtual Cinema, for its North American theatrical release."

In A WHITE, WHITE DAY, an off-duty police chief (a chilling Ingvar Sigurdsson, who received Cannes' Critics' Week award for Best Actor for his performance) in a remote Icelandic town, begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier. Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth takes over his life and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones. Combining classic thriller tropes with a distinctly Nordic arthouse sensibility, A WHITE, WHITE DAY, the second feature from Hlynur Palmason "engages in storytelling that's both powerful and fresh throughout, marking him as a talent to watch" (The Hollywood Reporter).

A WHITE, WHITE DAY will make its U.S. Theatrical Premiere on April 17 through FILM MOVEMENT's VIRTUAL CINEMA and participating theaters across the country. As with all virtual theatrical releases, tickets will cost $12 and exhibitors will receive 50% of all revenues.

Currently theFILM MOVEMENT's VIRTUAL CINEMA is offering a slate of five award-winning films including Jan Komasa's Oscar-nominee CORPUS CHRISTI, Diao Yinan's noir thriller, THE WILD GOOSE LAKE , Bertrand Bonello's genre mash-up ZOMBI CHILD and two digitally restored classics with L'INNOCENTE, Luchino Visconti's final film, and DONA FLOR AND HER TWO HUSBANDS, Sonia Braga's 1976 sexy breakthrough comedy.

For more information, please visit www.filmmovement.com.





