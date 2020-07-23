Nominations Announced for the 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

Nominees for the 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President Mike Fantasia. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Winners will be revealed during a virtual awards gala which celebrates the theme "2020 Vision: We See It First," on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM PST.

This year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 7th Annual LMGI Awards breaks with tradition and will be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience. Isaiah Mustafa will host; honorees and additional presenters will be announced in the near future.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 7th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

1917 - DreamWorks Pictures

Dolemite is My Name - Netflix

A Hidden Life - FOX Searchlight Pictures

Jojo Rabbit - FOX Searchlight Pictures

Little Women - SONY Pictures

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Columbia Pictures

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

6 Underground - Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix

Da 5 Bloods - 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Rahway Road Productions, Netflix

Extraction - Netflix

The Last Black Man in San Francisco - A24

Peanut Butter Falcon - Armory Films, Roadside Attractions

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Babylon Berlin - X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix

The Crown: Season 3 - Netflix

Perry Mason - HBO

See: Season 1 - Apple TV+

Westworld: Season 3 - HBO

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Hulu

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Giri/Haji - Netflix

Goliath: Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Killing Eve: Season 3 - BBC America, Hulu

Messiah - Netflix

Treadstone - Captivate Entertainment, USA Network

White Lines - Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION

Belgravia - Epix

Catherine the Great - HBO

Little America - Apple TV+

The Plot Against America - HBO

The Spy - Netflix

ZeroZeroZero - Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Ford: Human Power - Link - Primo

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words - Link - Design Army

Gucci: Of Course A Horse - Link - GE-Projects

Mask of the Zodiac - Link - Stink Shanghai

Renault Clio: The French Exchange - Link - Academy Films

Sprite "You Are Not Alone" - Link - Primo

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission

The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario

New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission

Toscana Film Commission

Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian, Trail Blazer and the Eva Monley Awards which recognize and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.

Actor / Director Isaiah Mustafa will host the awards celebration and will be joined by a celebrity line up of honorees and presenters. Mustafa , a former American football wide receiver, is known for It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters and Horrible Bosses. He is also widely known as the main character in the series of Old Spice television commercials.

Committee Co-chairs of this year's LMGI Awards are Lori Balton and John Rakich. For information about the LMGI Awards, please visit www.LocationManagers.org or contact awards@LocationManagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.

