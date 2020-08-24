Nisha Ganatra Will Produce New Comedy at ABC

The series will explore matchmaking.

Deadline reports that Nisha Ganatra will write, direct, and executive produce a yet-untitled matchmaking comedy at ABC.

The series centers around an unlucky-in-love romantic and her no-nonsense mom who butt heads as they run the most successful matchmaking service in Little India.

Ganatra is known for directing "Late Night" and "The High Note."

Her TV directing credits include work on "Better Things, "You Me Her," "Highland, "Girls," "Dear White People," "Future Man, "Mr. Robot," and more.

Read the original story on Deadline.

