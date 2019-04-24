Nickelodeon, CBS Announce New Animated STAR TREK Series

Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios announced the greenlight of a new animated "Star Trek" series to be developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman ("Trollhunters" and "Ninjago") and overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon.

Debuting exclusively on Nickelodeon, the series expands the "Star Trek" universe for a new generation of fans. The new original CG-animated series follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

The series will be from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

"'Star Trek's' mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future," said Alex Kurtzman. "Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that's never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing 'Trek' to a younger generation around the world."

"'Star Trek,' Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn't be more excited to jump aboard," said Dan and Kevin Hageman.

"Partnering with CBS Television Studios and the creative masterminds behind the 'Star Trek' franchise is an incredible opportunity and allows our audience to discover rich characters and new stories," said Naito. "'Star Trek' is a franchise loved by generations of fans around the globe, and adding Nickelodeon as home to the next animated series is a perfect fit."

The animated series is the newest addition to the expanding "Star Trek" television universe. It joins STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS, a series of short stories tied to DISCOVERY; the new untitled "Star Trek" series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard; STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS from Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty"), an animated series targeted at mature audiences; and a new "Star Trek" project based on "Section 31," which is in development with Michelle Yeoh attached to star. All these projects, except the new Nickelodeon edition, are on the CBS streaming platform CBS ALL ACCESS in the U.S.

Emmy Award-winning brothers Kevin and Dan Hageman have written and produced some of the biggest animated franchises in film and television. They served as co-executive producers on the Emmy Award-winning series "Trollhunters," co-created the hit "The LEGO Movie," wrote and executive produced "LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu" and developed the theatrical "The Lego Ninjago Movie." Additional credits include "Hotel Transylvania" (story creators) and "The Croods 2" (writers), along with the upcoming live-action feature "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (writers).

The new "Star Trek" series is the third animated series from CBS Television Studios, following STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS for CBS ALL ACCESS and OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT for SHOWTIME.

Claudia Spinelli, VP Animation Development, Nickelodeon, is the executive in charge of the new animated "Star Trek" series for Nickelodeon.

Photo Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS





Related Articles View More TV Stories