New Film in THE HUNGER GAMES Franchise in the Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the announcement that author Suzanne Collins will be publishing another Hunger Games novel, film studio Lionsgate has REVEALED that they will be joining in on the fun.

Lionsgate will return to the world of Panem with the major motion picture adaptation of the next book in the franchise, Suzanne Collins's highly anticipated Hunger Games novel Sunrise on the Reaping. The news was announced by Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star," said Fogelson. "We couldn't be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem."

Francis Lawrence is in talks to direct the film; Lawrence has helmed four previous films in the Hunger Games franchise – every film since Catching Fire.

The film will be released in theaters in North America beginning on November 20, 2026.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. One of the most eagerly awaited publishing events of the year, Sunrise on the Reaping will be published by Scholastic simultaneously in print, digital, and audio formats in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on March 18, 2025.

"From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I'm very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026," said Suzanne Collins.

There are more than 100 million copies of all four books in The Hunger Games series in print and digital formats worldwide, and foreign publishing rights have been sold in 54 languages. Lionsgate has adapted these best-selling books into five feature films that have collectively grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office and boasted star-studded casts including Academy Award® winner Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Academy Award® nominee Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, and Peter Dinklage.

The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow around the globe as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events, including The World of the Hunger Games at the Motiongate Dubai theme park and a major stage production set to debut in London from Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson ("Girl from the North Country") and directed by Matthew Dunster ("2:22—A Ghost Story," "Hangmen," "The Pillowman").

Comments