New England Animation Festival to Open Submissions for Short Films
The Park Theatre-produced festival will screen finalists on a giant screen before a live audience in Jaffrey.
Film submissions are now open for the third annual New England Animation Festival, taking place Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. The film festival is owned and produced by the theatre.
Animated short (10 minutes or less) films may be entered in two award categories: Best American Animated Short Film, for films produced in the United States, and Best Global Animated Short Film, for films produced anywhere in the world except the United States.
There will also be an Audience Favorite Animated Short Film Award. All finalist films are eligible.
Animated films made using artificial intelligence (AI) are not eligible for submission.
'The New England Animation Festival celebrates the extraordinary imagination, artistry and craftsmanship of animators from the United States and around the world,' said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre and director of the festival. 'We are especially proud that every finalist will have the opportunity to see their work presented on the giant screen before a live theatre audience. Last year, we had 865 entries from around the globe. We look forward to discovering a remarkable new group of animated films this year.'
Film entry fees have multiple submission dates. The Early Bird Deadline fee is $25 through October 3. The Regular Deadline fee is $30 through October 23, and the Last Minute Deadline fee is $50 through November 11. Student entry fee discounts are available.
Finalists will be notified on November 14, and award winners will be notified on November 16. The festival's Grand Prize winners will be publicly announced live at The Park Theatre on Saturday, November 21. The festival's judging panel is currently being finalized and will be announced next week.
Outside the competition, the festival will open on Friday, November 20, with a screening of the 23rd Annual Animation Show of Shows, accompanied by a selection of classic animated short films from around the world. On Saturday, November 21, The Park Theatre will screen all finalists in the American and Global competitions, culminating in the announcement of the Grand Prize winners.
Filmmakers may submit their work and obtain complete entry information through FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/NewEnglandAnimationFestival.
The New England Animation Festival is presented by The Park Theatre, located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Additional public festival programming, screening times and ticket information will be announced.
Tickets for all screened films at the festival are $10/$9. For more information and tickets, visit theparktheatre.org or call the box office at 603-532-8888.
The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).
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