New Comedy W.H.I.P.S Arrives at BET

Deadline reports that Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz are developing a new comedy at BET. Its working title is "W.H.I.P.s."

W.H.I.P.s (w/t) is described as a first-of-its-kind African-American female driven comedy that celebrates Women who are Hot, Intelligent, and in their Prime. It follows four former sitcom stars from the '80s and '90s who try to navigate the third acts of their lives together under one roof. Through their funny and poignant stories and relationships, the show will examine the notion of family and take on important issues of sisterhood, aging in a youth obsessed culture, finding love and intimacy in the digital age, having a career in the gig economy, and redefining yourself in a world that is rapidly changing.

Sykes' special was nominated for an Emmy. She is known for her stand-up, and for her expansive and recognizable career in TV and movies. She has been nominated for three Emmys in the past three years; two for guest spots on "Black-ish" and one for her stand-up special, "Wanda Sykes: Not Normal."

Sykes and Hurwitz make up Push It Productions. They produced the revival of NBC comedy competition Last Comic Standing, Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious, Talk Show The Game Show, and UNPROTECTED SETS on Epix.

