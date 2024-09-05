New BLUEY MINISODES Coming to Disney+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Branded Television has announced that the next seven “Bluey Minisodes” episodes will begin streaming Monday, October 7 on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT, and will roll out on Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.

The collection of one-to three-minute “Bluey Minisodes” are a series of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo. The first batch of seven “Bluey Minisodes” episodes were released on July 3. The premiere date for the third and final batch will be announced at a later date. The stories lean into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.” “Bluey Minisodes” is written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. Watch a clip below!

New “Bluey Minisodes” to be released October 7th on Disney+:

“Tattoo Shop” - Dad visits the 'tattoo shop' where the kids give him some ink. Dad wants skulls and snakes, so he can look tough. But when the time comes to look, it’s not quite what Dad envisaged.

“Phoney” - After a big day everyone wants to sit back and listen to some relaxing music except Unicorse, who keeps getting 'Phony' to change the tune.

“Blocks” - When it's time to go, Bluey and Bingo ask Nana to keep their tower from falling until they come back. Nana and Bob try to live in their smallish unit without knocking it over.

“Government” - Dad is using Bingo’s back as a typewriter to type a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children.

“Drums” - Bingo is in the music shop with Mum when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.

“Browny Bear” - Someone keeps tapping people on the shoulder and then vanishing, it's very annoying! Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate.

“Whirlpool” - The kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current.

According to Nielsen, “Bluey” is the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming this year (2024) to-date among total viewers in the U.S., with over 35 billion minutes watched (584M hours)*. The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.

Produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

“Bluey” has garnered awards including a 2024 Peabody Award, 2024 and 2023 Television Critics Association Awards, International Kids Emmy® Award, BAFTA Children & Young People Awards, and many more.

*Source: Nielsen Media Research, US data based on Persons 2+ time spent viewing for streaming series tracked by Nielsen through their streaming content ratings (1/1/24-7/28/24)

