New Amateur Detective Drama at CBS From Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain

Variety reports that Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain will develop an amateur detective drama at CBS.

The project follows four women who, fed up with feeling unseen after a neighbor mysteriously disappears from their tranquil Florida community, band together to find her by turning their "invisibility" into a superpower to gain access and uncover clues where others can't, discovering that they have an uncanny knack for crime solving. It is currently untitled.

Craft and Fain will write and executive produce the series. They are the creators of "The Fix" and "Women's Murder Club."

CBS is also developing an adaptation of the Michael Connelly novel "The Lincoln Lawyer," and "Einstein," a procedural based on a German series. That show would follow a professor who is the great grandson of Albert Einstein as he works solving crimes for the police.

Read the original story on Variety.





