Netflix & Shondaland's INVENTING ANNA Rounds Out Cast

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York's biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

Here are the most recent members of the cast:

ARIAN MOAYED (Succession) will play "TODD."

Anna's lawyer is a fast-talking family man with working class-roots. Given the high-profile nature of the case and his need to earn the respect of his legal peers, Todd needs Anna just as much as she needs him.

ANDERS HOLM (Workaholics) will play "JACK."

Supportive with a dry sense of humor, Vivian's husband Jack is in sync with his wife in ways that make them lovable even when they annoy each other. But Jack finds it harder and harder to be in sync with Vivian as she grows more in danger of succumbing to her obsession with Anna.

ANNA DEAVERE SMITH (For the People, Notes From the Field, Nurse Jackie) will play "MAUD."

Maud climbed to the top of her field alone as the only woman in the room. But now she's sidelined because the idiots who run the magazine aren't old enough to remember what a brilliant journalist she is. Maud's sharp, funny, and often too blunt but her helpful, honest nature makes up for that.

JEFF PERRY (Grey's Anatomy, Dirty John, Scandal) will play "LOU."

Smarter than you, kinder than most, Lou is the unofficial king of Scriberia -- the group of writers at the magazine deemed too old and out of touch to do "real work" and yet too esteemed to fire. Lou's personal life is a mess but his awards keep him warm.

TERRY KINNEY (Billions) will play "BARRY."

A war correspondent with no war to cover, Barry is a Scriberian by choice - he'd rather wither than cover Pop culture. Sarcastic, charming, with a dark sense of humor and sharp tongue, Barry has no problem saying what no one else is willing to say.





