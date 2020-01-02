Netflix Renews RAISING DION for a Second Season

Netflix has renewed Raising Dion for a second season.

Carol Barbee will return as Showrunner. Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, and Charles D. King's MACRO will return as Executive Producers.

The season two order includes 8 one-hour episodes. Production will begin in 2020.

It was announced earlier this week that Raising Dion S1 was one of the 10 Most Popular Series on Netflix in 2019, and the Most Popular Kids & Family Series Release of 2019.

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja'Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son's gifts secret with the help of Mark's best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.





