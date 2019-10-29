Netflix Renews ANOTHER LIFE for a Second Season

Netflix has renewed sci-fi space drama Another Life for a 10-episode second season, according to Deadline.

Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

The series, created by Aaron Martin who also serves as showrunner, hails from Alias Grace producer Halfire Entertainment. Production on season two is slated to begin in 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

Another Life also stars Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace; Samuel Anderson as William; and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Cas Isakovic; among others.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories