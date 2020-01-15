Netflix Releases Key Art for Taylor Swift Doc MISS AMERICANA

Today, Netflix released key art for upcoming Taylor Swift documentary "Miss Americana." See it below.

Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.

As previously announced, Miss Americana will make its world premiere on January 23, 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her last album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history. Additionally, Swift has earned 22 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, with five of those reaching No. 1. In total, Swift's catalog of albums and songs have sold more than 150 million copies in the U.S.

She recently starred in "Cats."





