Netflix Re-Teams with Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell for New Romantic Comedy

Netflix and Treehouse Pictures reunite Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell and writer/producer Katie Silberman in a new romantic comedy, tentatively titled Most Dangerous Game, set to go into production in early 2020

Deutch will next be seen starring in Ryan Murphy's The Politician for Netflix which will release in September and recently wrapped production on Zombieland 2 for Sony Pictures, releasing in October. Her film Buffaloed, which she also produced, premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Powell is currently filming Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly for release in Summer 2020.

Silberman most recently wrote and produced the upcoming feature Booksmart. The film, which is directed by Olivia Wilde, opens May 24th and premiered at last month's South by Southwest Film Festival to rave reviews. Silberman's script for Set It Up was on the 2015 Blacklist and she also wrote Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

Producers on the film include Treehouse Pictures' Juliet Berman and Justin Nappi, Katie Silberman with Deutch and Powell executive producing.

"The pairing of Zoey and Glen's undeniable spark with Katie's razor sharp dialogue was such an important factor in the success of Set It Up and we cannot wait to build on that even more with Most Dangerous Game. While it was clear that audiences were clamoring for a sequel, we are excited by the thought of creating a new, distinct film that explores different romantic comedy tropes while still being anchored in everything that we loved about the first movie," said Justin Nappi.

Most Dangerous Game joins Set it Up in the catalogue of Treehouse Pictures films that includes Sand Castle, directed by Fernando Coimbra and starring Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill; That Awkward Moment, written and directed by Thomas Gormican and starring Zac Efron, Imogen Poots, Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan; All is Lost, starring Robert Redford and directed by J.C. Chandor; and Arbitrage, directed by Nicholas Jarecki and featuring Richard Gere in his Golden Globe-nominated role as Robert Miller.





Related Articles View More TV Stories