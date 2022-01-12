Netflix Plans Two RED NOTICE Sequels With Original Film's Stars

Netflix is planning two sequels to Red Notice, both of which starring the film's original stars, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gal Godot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Deadline reports that Rawson Marshall Thurber will also return to write and direct the new films. Red Notice was the most-watched film in Netflix history. Depending on the deals of the film's stars, Netflix hopes to begin production in 2023.

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice - the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world's most wanted- goes out, the FBI's top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world's greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world's most wanted art thief, "The Bishop" (Gal Gadot).

The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company. The all star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous. Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) and produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Co. and Thurber's Bad Version, Inc., Red Notice is a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat).