Netflix Orders Hidden Camera Prank Show Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo

Netflix has ordered Prank Encounters, an epic hidden-camera prank show hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things). Each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

Prank Encounters launches later this year.

Gaten Matarazzo; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Kevin Healey for Propagate; Rob Hyde (Terrence Howard's Fright Club, Troy) are executive producing. Anthony Gonzalez (Dance Moms, Undercover Boss) will direct.

Known for his memorable portrayal of Dustin on the fan favorite Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo has solidified his place as a breakthrough actor of his generation.

Recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top 30 stars under the age of 30, Matarazzo began his professional career in the original Broadway production of Priscilla Queen of the Desertas Benji. He also appeared as part of the Godspell cast of 2013 and then drew rave reviews as Gavroche in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables. Recently announced, Matarazzo will return to theater and lead the star studded cast in Hollywood Bowl's summer production of 'Into the Woods' this July.

When he is not filming, the 16-year-old devotes his time to raising awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia - a condition that a?ects the development of bones and teeth. With the help of a Utah-based doctor, Matarazzo launched - CCD Smiles - a Foundation built to help families pay their children's dental bills. He recently visited Capitol Hill to speak in favor of a new piece of legislation called the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act (ELSA). This bipartisan legislation will provide insurance coverage to individuals born with congenital abnormalities or birth defects.

Matarazzo also formed a six-piece band called Work In Progress, and will travel the country on tour this summer delivering enthusiastic performances with their covers and originals. The band also consists of his musically precocious siblings - Carmen on the drums and Sabrina as a vocalist. The band takes inspiration from every decade since the '60s, drawing from classic rock, metal, alternative, and emo.

